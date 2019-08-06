Witnesses sought after bus damaged in Rathcoole

Police have launched an appeal for information after damage was caused to a bus in the Rathcoole area last night.

Officers received a report from Translink regarding damage to the 2H Metro service on Monday, August 5.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A window has been smashed by some mindless individual who has not for one second given thought to the safety of the driver or passengers on board.

“This is completely pointless and unacceptable.

“Translink provide an essential service to the community. Those who avail of it do not want or deserve to be caused injury or inconvenience.

“Nor do Translink wish to be in the position where they are forced to withdraw or restrict services.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1953 of 5/8/19.