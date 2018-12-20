Witnesses sought after car damaged in Doagh

Police are appealing for witnesses after damage was caused to a car in the Main Street area of Doagh.

A police spokesperson confirmed the incident occurred on December 11, although details have only been released.

Detailing the incident, they added: “The white estate type vehicle was parked at around 3.45pm and the owner returned at 4.30pm to find a deep scratch to the paintwork.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the damage to contact police at Newtownabbey on 101.”

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.