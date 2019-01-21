Witnesses sought after Church Road traffic incident

Police are investigating after a motorist had to do an emergency stop to avoid being in a collision.

Appealing for information, a PSNI spokesperson said: “On Wednesday, January 16, a member of the public reported that she was passing the Valley Leisure Centre when a blue car pulled out in front of her and came to an abrupt stop.

“This forced her to make an emergency stop to avoid a collision.

“We’ve checked CCTV, but unfortunately it does not extend far enough to cover this part of the road.

“If anyone witnessed this and can help us identify the other vehicle, so we can have a word with the other driver about his manner of driving and courtesy on the road, please contact us on 101 and quote incident number 1089 of 16/01/19.”