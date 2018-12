Police are appealing for information after a road traffic collision involving a pedal cyclist and a black car in Glengormley.

The incident occurred on the roundabout of Ballyhenry Road and Ballyclare Road at approximately 8.30am on Thursday, November 29.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are keen to speak to the driver of the black car or anyone who may have witnessed the collision.

“If you feel that you can assist police in their investigation, please call 101 and quote reference 984 29.11.18.”