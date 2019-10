Police are investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred at an address on Ballyclare Road in Doagh.

The incident occurred sometime between the evening of Monday, September 30 and the early hours of Tuesday, October 1.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident reference number 278 of 1/10/19.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.