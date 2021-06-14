Witnesses sought after driver attacked by male on M2
Police have launched an appeal for information after a motorist was assaulted by a male on a section of the M2.
Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident on the M2 foreshore on Friday, June 11 at 09.45 am. During the incident a driver was assaulted in the carriage by another male who left the scene in what’s believed to be a grey Vauxhall Astra.
“If you witnessed the incident, or have dash cam footage, please contact police on 101 and quote incident number 503 of 11/06/2021.”
