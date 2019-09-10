Witnesses sought after Newtownabbey burglary

Detectives are appealing for information following a burglary in The Oaks area of Newtownabbey.

The Times understands the incident occurred sometime between 12pm and 6pm on Tuesday, September 3, but details have only been made public by the police today.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Were you in the area at the time? Did you notice any suspicious people or vehicles in the area? Have you any CCTV or dash cam footage that can assist our enquiries?

“If you have any information that can assist, please contact Antrim CID on 101, quoting reference number 1602 03/09/2019.”