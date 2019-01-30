Witnesses sought after Newtownabbey creeper burglary

Police are appealing for information following a number of incidents in Glengormley on Tuesday, January 29.

Officers received a report of two men acting suspiciously in the Church Road/Church Crescent area.

Further reports were then received of an attempted burglary at a house in Church Crescent, a creeper style burglary at a house in Church Park, in which a black BMW car had been stolen, and a report of a break-in at a house in Glenelm Park where nothing was reported to have been stolen.

Police attended the scene and a man aged 23 was arrested on suspicion of burglary with intent to steal. He remains in custody at this time.

The BMW was later recovered at Rosslea Way in Rathcoole.

One male is described as being in his early 20s, medium build, wearing a grey puffa jacket, navy tracksuit bottoms and black and white Adidas shoes, around 5 ft 8, clean shaven with close-shaved dark hair.

The other male is described as being in his early 20s, slim build, wearing a black waterproof jacket, black tracksuit bottoms with white stripes and dark shoes and black beanie hat, around 5 ft 9, with a beard.

Detective Sergeant Wallace is the investigating officer and is appealing to anyone with information, or who may have witnessed males matching these descriptions in the area on Tuesday morning, to please get in touch on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 129 of 29/1/19.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.