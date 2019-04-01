Witnesses sought after Sandyknowes collision

Police have issued an appeal for dash cam footage following a road traffic collision on Sandyknowes Roundabout yesterday.

Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Newtownabbey police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage in relation to a road traffic collision where the offending vehicle failed to stop.

“At approximately 3pm on March 31 a silver Peugeot Expert collided with the reporting person’s vehicle at Sandyknowes Roundabout, Glengormley, before driving off.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 776 of 31/03/19.