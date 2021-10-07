Witnesses sought after scooter stolen in north Belfast
Police have launched an appeal for information after a scooter was stolen in the Fortwilliam Park area of north Belfast yesterday (Wednesday).
Detailing the incident on social media, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating a report of a stolen motorcycle similar to the one pictured. This occurred in the area of Fortwilliam Park on October 6 at around 3pm.
“If you can provide any information, please phone 102 and quote police reference number 1682 of 06/09/21.”
