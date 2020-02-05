Witnesses sought after three males target Co Antrim pensioner

Residents are being urged to be vigilant after an elderly woman was targeted by potential burglars yesterday morning.

Detailing Tuesday’s incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “An elderly lady in Parkgate had a male at her door claiming to be from NI Water Service wishing to test the water for salt.

Police are investigating.

“The male is described as being ‘hefty with short dark hair.’

“She permitted him entry, leading him through to the kitchen and observed him whilst he lifted several pots and pans from cupboards and began running the water very fast. He was chatty during this time.”

The spokesperson added: “The lady then observed two ‘young boys’ in her garden. She asked the male in her house to check the two and he left the property and ran off with the other two in the direction of Ballyclare. Nothing was taken, but it’s clear something was being planned.

“If anyone calls at your house claiming to be from a utilities company you can call 101 and we will check this out.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 558 of 04/05/20.

Police have stated a similar incident also occurred in Carrickfergus.