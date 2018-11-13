Witnesses sought after tools stolen

Police are appealing for information after a number of items were stolen from a property in the Shore Road area.

Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Did you notice a suspicious white Transit type van in the area of the ‘Old Meads Site’ around the hours of 9am-10am on Wednesday, November 7?

“A number of items were stolen from an out building including a Tradesmig welder, a black two-tier tool chest, a black and white bicycle, a red and black generator and two electrical chainsaws.

“Have you been offered any of these items? Have you seen them for sale anywhere?

“If so, please contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1351 07/11/18.”