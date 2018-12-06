Witnesses sought after tyres slashed in Ballyclare

Police are appealing for information after a woman’s car was vandalised in the Charles Drive area of Ballyclare.

The motorist discovered that all four tyres of her car had been slashed at approximately 7.45am on Wednesday, December 5.

Constable Saggers said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the damage to contact police at Newtownabbey on 101, quoting CC2018120500195.

“Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”