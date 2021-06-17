Witnesses sought after vehicle reported driving wrong way on M2 on-slip

Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “At approximately 4.35pm this date (June 16), a blue vehicle was reported as driving the wrong way down the country-bound Greencastle M2 on-slip.

“Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed this, or has dash cam footage to call 101, quoting 1390 16-6-2021.”

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.