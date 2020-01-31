Witnesses sought after viable pipe bomb found in White City

Police have launched an appeal for information following the discovery of a viable pipe bomb in Newtownabbey yesterday (Thursday, January 30).

Parts of Mulderg Drive and Gunnell Hill were cordoned off and a number of homes were evacuated.

ATO at the scene

Residents were allowed to return to their properties on Thursday evening.

Appealing for information, Detective Sergeant Will Arnott said: “Police and ATO attended the scene following the report of a suspicious object in the garden of a house in the area. A number of residents were evacuated and roads were closed as we worked to make the area safe.

“The device, which has now been declared as a viable pipe bomb type device, was made safe and taken away for examination. All roads have reopened and residents have been allowed to return back to their homes.

“I would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in Mulderg Drive recently or who has any information which could help us with our enquiries to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101 quoting reference number 684 30/01/20.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”