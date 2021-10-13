Witnesses sought after young male struck by car in Glengormley

The incident occurred on Friday, September 17, but details have only been made public by officers today (Wednesday).

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The vehicle involved was a black Nissan Juke. To date we have no further details for this vehicle.

“If you believe you can assist, or have information such as dash cam footage, please contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1331 18/9/21.”

Police are appealing for information.

