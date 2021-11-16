Witnesses sought after youth throws item at lorry on M2
Police have launched an appeal for information after an item struck the windscreen of a lorry on the M2 after it was thrown by a youth on the Bellevue Bridge yesterday.
Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “On Monday, November 15 at approximately 3.20pm, a group of youths, in school uniform, were observed on the Bellevue Bridge, Glengormley.
“An item was thrown by one of these youths. This item subsequently struck the windscreen of a lorry which was travelling along the M2 motorway.
“This behaviour is incredibly reckless and dangerous and will not be tolerated.
“An investigation is underway. CCTV enquiries are being made and further enquiries will be made with the school.
“If you witnessed this incident, or possess dash cam footage of the incident, police would be very keen to speak to you.
“Phone 101, quoting police reference number 1289 of November 15 2021.”
----
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.