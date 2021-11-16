Witnesses sought after youth throws item at lorry on M2

Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “On Monday, November 15 at approximately 3.20pm, a group of youths, in school uniform, were observed on the Bellevue Bridge, Glengormley.

“An item was thrown by one of these youths. This item subsequently struck the windscreen of a lorry which was travelling along the M2 motorway.

“This behaviour is incredibly reckless and dangerous and will not be tolerated.

The item was thrown from Bellevue Bridge. (Pic Google).

“An investigation is underway. CCTV enquiries are being made and further enquiries will be made with the school.

“If you witnessed this incident, or possess dash cam footage of the incident, police would be very keen to speak to you.

“Phone 101, quoting police reference number 1289 of November 15 2021.”

