Witnesses sought following assault

Police are appealing for information after a young male was assaulted in the borough.

The Times understands the incident occurred on Sunday, November 12, sometime between 1:15am and 4:15am in the Princes/ Fernagh / Whiteabbey Hospital area, but details were only made public by the police on December 4.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting PSNI reference number 150 12/11/17.