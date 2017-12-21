Witnesses sought following burglary

Police are appealing for information after a theft from a property in Glengormley.

The Times understands the incident occurred in the Hightown Road area on Monday, December 18.

Detailing the burglary, Constable McTaggart said: “A member of the public returned home to find that someone had entered and stolen a number of items, including jewellery and cash.

“I’m appealing for anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the vicinity of the Glengormley end of Hightown Road, between 8am and 7pm, to please get in touch and let us know by ringing 101, quoting incident number 1317 of 18/12/17.”