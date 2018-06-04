Witnesses sought following collision

Police are investigating after a car was struck by another vehicle in the Shore Road area.

The Times understands the incident took place on April 27, but details were only made public by the police on June 3.

Appealing for information, a police spokesperson said: “At approximately 6.40pm on Friday, April 27, a beige Mercedes C200 was struck by an unidentifiable vehicle near the Maxol Service Station, Shore Road, Newtownabbey.

“If you can help identify this vehicle, contact police on 101, quoting reference 1102 27/05/18.”