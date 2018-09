Police are appealing for information after a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Whiteabbey.

It is understood the “hit and run” road traffic collision occurred outside Whiteabbey Presbyterian Church, approaching the traffic lights for the A2 Shore Road on August 29.

The incident took place sometime between 8.30am and 9am.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident reference number 259 of 29/08/18.