Witnesses sought following collision

Police are appealing for potential witnesses to contact them after a road traffic collision in Newtownabbey.

It is understood a white Audi A5 was damaged by a passing vehicle at the bottom of the Whitewell Road at approximately 6.30pm on Sunday, November 4.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The owner of the vehicle advised police that she believed this was witnessed by two persons, but she was unable to get their details.

“If you are one of these persons, or know them, please get in touch. We’re keen to identify the other vehicle and its driver, to at least get the damage repaired if nothing else.”