Witnesses sought following ‘hit and run’

Police are appealing for information after a hit and run road traffic collision.

The incident is understood to have occurred on July 31, but details were only released by police today.

Constable Brown said: “Police are appealing for information about a hit and run RTC involving two cars that occurred in the Marks and Spencer carpark, Abbey Centre at 3.05pm on Tuesday. July 31.

“If anybody witnessed the incident and has information that could assist police with enquiries, please phone 101 and quote serial number 882 of 31/07/2018.”