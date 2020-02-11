Witnesses sought following Newtownabbey burglary

Police are appealing for information following the report of a burglary at a property in the Rostulla Park area of Newtownabbey on Friday night (February 7).

Detailing the incident, Detective Constable Harrington said: “We received a report at around 9pm on Friday that entry had been gained to a property in the area a short time earlier.

PSNI.

“The occupier was returning to their home when they observed three males coming down the driveway and getting into a vehicle. Upon entering the house they discovered that a window had been damaged and a number of drawers had been searched.

“At this stage it is not believed that anything has been taken.”

Detective Constable Harrington added: “The males are described as being in the late 20s, of average height and believed to have been wearing dark clothing and baseball caps.

“Detectives in Antrim would like to hear from anyone who might have been in the Rostulla Park area on Friday evening or who saw anyone acting suspiciously. Please call 101, quoting reference number 1835 of 07/02/20.”

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.