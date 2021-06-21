Witnesses sought following Newtownabbey police pursuit

Officers pursued a blue Volkswagen Golf, registration PUI 3306, along Monkstown Road, onto the Jordanstown Road and into Devenish Drive before it went off-road into Monkstown Glen at approximately 7.45pm on Friday, June 18.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Needless to say, the driver not only put themselves at risk with their reckless actions, but that of other road users and the community as a whole.

“Thank you to those who were in the area and assisted police.

Police pursued the Volkswagen Golf in the Monkstown area on June 18.

“Do you have any information on the vehicle, or know who was driving it?

“Were you in the area at this time and could you provide any additional information? Do you hold any dash cam of the vehicle?

“If you do, please make contact on 101, quoting reference number 2015 of 18/6/21.

“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously by contacting the crime fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

