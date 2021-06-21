Witnesses sought following Newtownabbey police pursuit
An appeal for information has been launched following a police pursuit in the Monkstown area over the weekend.
Officers pursued a blue Volkswagen Golf, registration PUI 3306, along Monkstown Road, onto the Jordanstown Road and into Devenish Drive before it went off-road into Monkstown Glen at approximately 7.45pm on Friday, June 18.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Needless to say, the driver not only put themselves at risk with their reckless actions, but that of other road users and the community as a whole.
“Thank you to those who were in the area and assisted police.
“Do you have any information on the vehicle, or know who was driving it?
“Were you in the area at this time and could you provide any additional information? Do you hold any dash cam of the vehicle?
“If you do, please make contact on 101, quoting reference number 2015 of 18/6/21.
“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously by contacting the crime fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
----
Click here to read Support available for Newtownabbey sports clubs
--
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.