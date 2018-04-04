Witnesses sought following Sandyknowes collision

Police are appealing for information after a road traffic collision on Sandyknowes Roundabout.

The Times understands the incident occurred on Tuesday, April 3.

Appealing for information, a police spokesperson said: “Yesterday afternoon, a member of the public reported a hit and run RTC on the Sandyknowes Roundabout.

“Thankfully no-one was seriously injured, but the collision caused the reporting person’s vehicle to spin across two lanes of traffic.

“They state that the driver of the other vehicle stopped only to check their own car before driving off up the M2 slip road towards Antrim.”

The spokesperson added: “Unfortunately, CCTV checks have revealed that the collision wasn’t caught on camera, but we’re hoping that some of you out there might have witnessed it and would be willing to help us to identify the other vehicle involved.

“It goes without saying that, given the amount of traffic on that roundabout on any given day, the collision could have had a much worse outcome.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 841 of 03/04/18.