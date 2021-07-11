Witnesses sought to hit-and-run in Ballyclare

According to police, the incident happened in the area of The Square at approximately 3.15pm and involved what is believed to be a black Audi-type vehicle and a silver VW Golf.

It is understood that the driver of the black vehicle approached the driver of the silver Golf and then left prior to police attending the scene.

Anyone who may have any information relating to this incident is urged to please contact Constable Jonny Donald of Newtownabbey PSNI station, by phoning 101, quoting Police reference number 1281 of 08/07/21

The Square, Ballyclare. Picture: Google.