Woman assaulted during aggravated burglary

Detectives investigating the report of an aggravated burglary in Newtownabbey last night are appealing for information and witnesses.

Police received a report just after 10.15pm that a number of masked and armed men had forced entry to a property in the Forthill Drive area a short time earlier.

It was reported a woman in the house at the time was assaulted, and sustained an injury to her lip. Three other people who were also in the property were uninjured.

A door was damaged and a number of windows were smashed. Substantial damage to a number of household items was also reported.

Enquiries are at an early stage, and detectives in Antrim are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw a number of men acting suspiciously to get in touch.

Anyone who has information which could assist the investigation is asked to call the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 2056 of 19/09/18.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestopeprs on 0800555111.