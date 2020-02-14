Woman is accused of stealing goods including ‘diet pills’

A 54-year-old woman is accused of stealing items from shops including diet pills, toys, electronic toothbrushes and aftershave.

Deidre Anne McKeown, of Ashbourne Manor in Ballynmena, is alleged to have stolen items worth over £100 from Home Bargains on November 13 last year and items worth £50 from B&M Bargains last July.

She is also charged with using an Audi A4 without insurance at Ballynure Road, Ballyclare, on November 13.

She appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, February 13, via video link from Hydebank Prison and her case was adjourned to February 20.