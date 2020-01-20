Women to appear in court after police attacked in Newtownabbey

Police in Newtownabbey, investigating an incident in the Tynan Drive area of Monkstown on Sunday, January 19 in which four police officers were assaulted, have charged two women with a number of offences.

The women aged 20 and 50, have been charged with offences including assault on police, resisting police and obstructing police.

Both are due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday, February 17. As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the PPS.

Commenting on the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “During the course of this incident at a house in Newtownabbey the officers were viciously attacked. Kicked, punched, scratched and repeatedly bitten, puncturing the skin in the process. A truly horrific and disgusting attack whilst simply trying to do their job.

“A 22-year-old man was also arrested in connection with this incident on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, resisting police and breach of bail conditions.

“He currently remains in police custody assisting officers with their enquiries. Two officers were treated at hospital, but have now been discharged and two officers received first aid following the incident.”

Condemning the incident, Chair of Antrim and Newtownabbey PCSP, Cllr Paul Dunlop (DUP) said: “This attack on the police officers doing their duty is shocking and I as Chair of PCSP hope that the officers make a full recovery and those involved face tough actions from the courts.”

Echoing these sentiments, Glengormley SDLP representative, Cllr Noreen McClelland said: “This was a disgraceful and vicious attack on officers working to protect the community.

“Those responsible should be totally ashamed of their actions. I hope the officers make a speedy recovery and I wish them well.”

Ballyclare Ulster Unionist representative, Cllr Vera McWilliam branded the incident “disgraceful.”