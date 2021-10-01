Women’s Aid and PSNI tell older victims of domestic abuse that help is out there

Older women may have been living with domestic abuse all their adult lives, in silence and invisible, or it can start in later years, according to the charity which provides support and refuge accommodation for women and children who are affected in Antrim, Ballymena, Carrickfergus, Larne and Newtownabbey.

PSNI Detective Chief Superintendent Anthony McNally said: “For far too long domestic abuse experienced by those in later life has been a hidden issue with hidden victims.

“We know one in six older people are victims of some form of abuse and on average older people experience domestic abuse for twice as long before seeking help as those aged under 60.

DCS Anthony McNally

“As your policing service we recognise that it can be extremely difficult for older people to talk about domestic abuse. The experiences of older people are often made worse by social, cultural and physical factors that require a more specialised response.

“The PSNI works in partnership with organisations including Women’s Aid ABCLN to ensure that all the needs of older victims of domestic abuse are considered and respected.”

Women’s Aid ABCLN’s ‘Older But No Safer’ project - funded by The National Lottery Community Fund for Northern Ireland People and Communities programme - works with older women and communities to increase awareness about domestic abuse and provide greater protection for women aged 55 and over.

Rosemary Magill, CEO Women’s Aid ABCLN, commented: “Older women affected by domestic abuse tell us that they may be older but they are no safer. An increased understanding and awareness of domestic abuse can provide much needed protection for older women.

The charity and PSNI have teamed up to get the message out that it is never to late to get help.

“Everyone has the right to be safe from domestic abuse and we want older women to know that it is never too late to get help.”

If you are affected by domestic abuse you can call Women’s Aid ABCLN on 028 25 632136 or go to womens-aid.org.uk

