Young man attacked by gang in Newtownabbey

Police are investigating after a young male was assaulted by a number of individuals in a group of 25-30 teens in the Mallusk Road area of Newtownabbey.

The Times understands the incident occurred on the evening of Saturday, December 21, but details have only been made public by the police.

Police are appealing for information.

Appealing for information, a PSNI spokesperson said: “We received a report of an assault on the Mallusk Road close to Danske Bank in which a number of individuals in a group of 25-30 young males aged 14-16 years old had attacked another young man.

“Were you in the area close to 8.30pm? Do you have any information to assist police enquiries?

“If you do, please contact 101, quoting reference number 1858 of 21/12/19.”