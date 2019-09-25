Young man sustains broken arm and leg in 'brutal' paramilitary-style attack

A 25-year-old man has been left "badly shaken" and injured after a paramilitary-style attack in his own home last night.

Detectives in Antrim are appealing for information following the report of the attack in the Newtownabbey area.

An ambulance

Detective Sergeant Colin Gray said: “We received a report around 9.45 pm that at approximately 9.30pm three men entered a house in the Kilcoole area of Newtownabbey.

"One of the men was armed with a hammer and assaulted the male occupant a number of times in the arm and leg.

“The 25 year old victim is believed to have suffered a suspected broken arm and leg and has been left badly shaken by this incident."

DS Gray added: "This was a brutal attack on a young man in his home.

"Nothing gives people the right to violate the human rights of others, and their actions should be condemned by all.

"Those who are involved in this type of attack do not represent the interests of any community, nor do they contribute anything to it. They do it to try and exert influence or gain control.

“I want to appeal to anyone who was in the Kilcoole area last night and saw three men acting suspiciously, or who has information which could assist our investigation, to call detectives at Antrim on 101, quoting reference number 2052 of 24/09/19.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.