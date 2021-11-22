Young motorist due in court after speeding and driving carelessly on M2
A young man was stopped by police on the M2 at the weekend after driving with excess speed and careless driving.
Commenting on Saturday, November 20, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Road Policing Constables from Steeple spoke with a Restricted driver on the M2 motorway this evening.
“Despite being subject to a 45mph speed limit on the motorway, Police observed him travelling at over 100mph and undertaking other vehicles. We have recorded this with our onboard cameras and the young driver will have his day in court after being reported for excess speed and careless driving.
“To make things worse, he had several young friends in the car at the time.”
