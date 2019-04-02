Young people detained after anti-social incidents

Police have issued an appeal to parents after two teens were arrested following anti-social incidents in Newtownabbey at the weekend.

Officers took to social media on Saturday evening to detail how a youth was arrested for possession of drugs, another was arrested for disorderly behaviour and a young female, who was completely intoxicated, was taken home to her parents.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A large quantity of alcohol was seized and names were taken for follow up action from our Youth Diversion Officer.

“I am disappointed to say that Rathcoole play park was left with discarded, broken bottles and the remnants of burning pallets. This is an area where kids play and dogs are walked.

“Parents, please have a word with your teens. We get no pleasure in taking them off the streets. It’s a last resort, but attitudes need to change.”