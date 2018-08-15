Youths armed with sticks and hurling bats clash in ‘organised fighting’

Police have issued a warning after up to 20 young people were involved in disturbances in Newtownabbey yesterday.

Detailing the incidents, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received reports of young people arming themselves with weapons including sticks and hurling bats.

“It was reported on more than one occasion that groups of up to 20 young persons were fighting with each other. This was reported to have taken place in the Valley Park, Bawnmore, Longlands, Rathcoole and Church Road areas of Newtownabbey.”

The spokesperson added: “This is not about apportioning blame but the message is clear and should not be misconstrued. If police detect young people gathering to take part in organised fighting, it will be robustly dealt with.

“Young people be clear, a criminal record will not allow the long distance trips you dream of to take place. Future careers hang in the balance and you need to seriously consider your own behaviour if you were involved in this.

“For the members of the public making the calls to alert us, thank you.”