Cross-community football tournament held in memory of Carter Carson

Junior football teams from across Belfast have participated in a competition in memory of Newtownabbey boy, Carter Carson (9).

The Abbots Cross Primary School pupil passed away on March 30 after being struck by a car on Thursday, March 29.

His tragic death occurred while he was on holiday in Tenerife over Easter.

The football mad youngster was a youth player for 18th Newtownabbey FC.

On Saturday, December 1, Carter’s former team mates staged a round robin football event at Cloyne Crescent in Monkstown.

They were joined by players from Ardoyne Colts, Shankill Juniors and Andersonstown Celtic.

A spokesperson for 18th Newtownabbey said: “Carter made a lot of friends playing football from all sides of the community.

“Through the tragic circumstances of Carter’s loss this really shone through by the amount of help and support offered from teams from across Northern Ireland.

“Our aim at 18th Newtownabbey Youth CC is to keep Carter’s name and memory alive. We have changed our club badge to 18th Newtownabbey Youth CC using his initials instead of FC.

“The South Belfast Youth League have also named all the 08 leagues the Carter Carson Leagues. We want all the kids interacting through such a great sport and making memories and strong friendships along the way.”

The spokesperson added: “The Carson family wish to set up a foundation in Carter’s name to help others in need on both sides of the community.

“Next summer 18th Newtownabbey Youth CC are planning on holding an annual tournament in Carter’s name that will be aimed at all teams from across the province to participate in and funds raised will also go towards helping with the foundation.

“Carter is greatly missed by everyone involved at 18th Newtownabbey Youth CC, teammates, parents, coaches and especially his dad and coach Stuart.”