Cub pack secures first Northern Irish title with impressive tournament run

A team of Cubs from Jordanstown won the Northern Ireland Cub Football Championship following some impressive displays in the competition.

The boys from 1st Jordanstown reached the finals in Cookstown on June 9 after winning the East Antrim section and finishing as runners up in the Co Antrim finals.

At the NI finals, the team put in a number of impressive displays, seeing them score 36 goals and concede none in a total of nine matches.

This emphatic run saw them crowned Northern Ireland Cub Football Champions for the first time in their history.

The squad for all three stages of the tournament was Hugo Bell, Lewis McCotter, Ethan Wray, Aidan O’Rourke, Lorcan Templeton, Zeke Templeton, Rory Johnson and Jake Shaw.

Congratulating the team, a spokesperson for the Cub pack said: “The boys also received ‘The Best Trophy’ cup for being top scorers in the competition. They were a credit to their Cub pack throughout, with their camaraderie, teamwork and sportsmanship always to the fore.”