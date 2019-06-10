Cuppas raised in Newtownabbey raise funds for Women’s Aid

A ‘Make A Cuppa’ morning has been held by Women’s Aid ABCLN in their Newtownabbey offices as part of the charity’s recent ‘Make It Better Week’.

Kindly supported by Tesco’s Northcott and Tesco’s Newtownabbey, along with MD Loughrey Solicitors, the morning raised £357 for Women’s Aid ABCLN’s work with children affected by domestic violence.

St Peter's Parish Church Rector Brian Lacey and Mayor, Alderman John Smyth at the fundraiser.

Speaking at the event, Councillor Noreen McClelland said: “Often the smallest victims of domestic violence are the biggest. Women’s Aid ABCLN aims to provide a safe place for children free from violence, abuse and threat.”

“Why not get together with family and friends and ‘Make A Cuppa’ for Women’s Aid ABCLN. Hold a coffee morning in work or simply put the kettle on and ask everyone to make a small donation.”

“Together we can make it better for children affected by domestic violence.”

Last year the charity worked with 6,580 children across Antrim, Ballymena, Carrickfergus, Larne and Newtownabbey - supporting 1,215 children affected by domestic violence in the local community and 66 children in its refuge.

Women's Aid ABCLN Staff and Volunteers with Community Champions Laura Campbell from Tesco Northcott and Katrina Dale, Tesco Newtownabbey

In 2017-18, 10 babies were born to women in refuge in Northern Ireland.

Domestic violence impacts on all areas of children’s lives including their health, education, social activities and relationships. Women’s Aid ABCLN provides services including refuge and support in the local community, early intervention, prevention, education and awareness raising for women and children who are living with or affected by domestic violence.

Women’s Aid ABCLN point out: “Our services cover Antrim, Ballymena, Carrickfergus, Larne and Newtownabbey. We are working to end domestic violence.

“One in four women will experience domestic violence in their lifetime. Women’s Aid ABLCN works towards a society where domestic violence will not be tolerated, perpetrators will be held to account, and women and children can live free from the fear or threat of abuse.

Women's Aid ABCLN Ambassador Cllr Noreen McClelland with Mayor, Alderman John Smyth and Board Member Claire Allen at the Make a Cuppa event.

“Through our Make It Better programme we help children to understand their emotions, learn about healthy choices and relationships, keep themselves safe, identify positive support networks and develop confidence and self-esteem, with courses including Helping Hands, Bully Busters and Heading for Healthy Relationships.

Anyone who would like more information can visit www.womens-aid.org.uk.

If you have been affected by domestic violence and need support, you can call the 24 Hour Domestic & Sexual Violence Helpline on 0808 802 1414 - open 24 hours a day.