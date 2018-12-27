Customers may experience loss of water supply during works

NI Water is currently carrying out repair work in the Newtownabbey area.

A spokesperson for NI Water said: “Customers may experience a loss of water supply or a drop in pressure when the work is being carried out. We are working to fix the problem as soon as possible.

“Discoloured water can occur when the mains are disturbed. This can happen when there has been an interruption to supply following a burst main and the operational activity associated with the repair. The discolouration will be short-lived, and running the tap for a while should help clear it from the system.”

The spokesperson added: “All water is disinfected to ensure it is safe to drink. Following operational activity, the level of chlorine in the water supply may be boosted temporarily. The amount of chlorine is carefully controlled and monitored at our treatment works and strategic points in the distribution system.

“Water quality samples are taken following burst mains repairs to ensure that a satisfactory water supply is restored to customers

“If you need further help or advice, please contact us on 03457 440088 and one of our team will be here to help, 24 hours a day.”

The postcode areas potentially affected by the work are

BT155AB, BT364TQ, BT365BE, BT365BH, BT365BJ, BT365BX, BT365DA, BT365DB, BT365DD, BT365DE, BT365DF, BT365DG, BT365DH, BT365DJ, BT365DL, BT365DN, BT365DP, BT365DQ, BT365DR, BT365DS, BT365DU, BT365DW, BT365DX, BT365DZ, BT365EB, BT365ED, BT365EE, BT365EF, BT365EG, BT365EH, BT365EJ, BT365EL, BT365EN, BT365EP, BT365EQ, BT365ER, BT365ES, BT365ET, BT365EW, BT365EX, BT365FB, BT365FD, BT365FH, BT365FJ, BT365FZ, BT365GA, BT365HA, BT365HB, BT365HL, BT367AA, BT367AB, BT367AD, BT367AE, BT367AF, BT367AG, BT367AH, BT367AJ, BT367AN, BT367AQ, BT367AS, BT367AW, BT367AX, BT367QU, BT367QZ, BT367TP, BT367TR, BT367TS, BT367TT, BT367TU, BT367TX, BT367TY, BT367TZ, BT367UA, BT367UB, BT367UD, BT367UE, BT367UF, BT367UG, BT367UH, BT367UJ, BT367UL, BT367UN, BT367UP, BT367UQ, BT367UR, BT367UT, BT367UU, BT367UW and BT367XH.

The estimated restoration time is 3pm on Thursday, January 3.