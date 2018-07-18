Dancers showcase talents at summer performance

Abbey and Rathfern Highland Dancers from the Demi Walker School of Highland Dance performed at their annual end of year show last month.

The event was held at Rathfern Social Activity Centre on Saturday, June 23.

Demi Walker was presented with her Highland Licentiate qualification while the pupils at the school passed their medal tests with flying colours.

The performance was enjoyed by friends, family and members of the local community.

For more information, check out the Demi Walker School Of Highland Dance Facebook page.