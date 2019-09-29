Delightful country house in Co. Down

The sale of Lake House represents a rare opportunity to purchase a home which has the feel of a small country estate and is within close proximity to a host of amenities.

It is hard to believe that this idyllic setting is less than half an hour from the centre of Belfast and the city airport.

The accommodation is bright and spacious and has been tastefully presented throughout.

Surrounded by approximately 12 acres and with its own private laneway, the original house dates back to the early 19th century. It has been added to and modernised over the years and yet much of the character has been retained.

It includes: a 22'9" x 19'6" drawing room; a 14'6" x 14'1" dining room; a 15'9" x 14'6" living room; a 17'6" x 11'7" country style kitchen; a 19'6" x 18'10" conservatory; a 11'7" x 10'0" utility room; a 19'9" x 18'0" master bedroom with dressing room and ensuite bathroom; a 14'6" x 14'0" bedroom with ensuite bathroom; a 28'3" x 19'8" games room; and a 12'2" x 11'0" (average) bedroom

The layout will appeal to a variety of potential purchasers with the lower ground floor, which comprises a large games room and a bedroom with shower, lending itself to adaption to further bedrooms or perhaps a self contained unit or home office.

The property is approached via a private gravel lane. The fields on either side belong to Lake House. The well tended grounds stretch down to a stunning lake which is a natural habitat to a host of wildlife. A timber footbridge takes you across to the island from where you can look back up at the house. The original stone outbuildings, including stables and stores, complete the picture and make this an ideal home for those who have equestrian interests.

Spacious conservatory with dining and living areas

The land surrounds the property and extends to approximately 12 acres. The fields are in good order and are currently let out to a neighbouring farmer for grazing.

Viewing of this property is by private appointment.