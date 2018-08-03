Deputy Mayor: Mental health as important as physical health

The Deputy Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is urging residents to attend free training and awareness opportunities for emotional wellbeing, mental health and suicide prevention.

The South Antrim Community Network is offering sessions, for people in Carrickfergus and Newtownabbey, funded by the Public Health Agency.

Cllr Cheryl Johnston said: “Mental health is just as important as our physical health and maintaining it should be a priority for everyone. I would encourage as many people as possible to avail of the excellent free training opportunities.

“Mental Health education is key to building resilient communities and to develop our understanding of self-care.”

For further details and to register your interest, email janine@southantrimcommunitynetwork.org or call 028 9447 8645.