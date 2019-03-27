Diamond celebration for Glengormley couple

James and Louisa Kerr celebrated their Diamond wedding anniversary with their family and a special anniversary message from The Queen.

James (known as Jim) came from Barrow Street at the Waterworks in Belfast and Louisa (known as Louie) came from Pisa Street, Grosvenor Road, Belfast.

They married on March 26 1959 in Sandy Row Methodist Church and started married life in a new home in Glengormley.

They had two children and then made the decision to move to New Zealand in 1965 where Jim worked for the naval shipyard. They lived in Takapuna near Davenport on the North Island and had their third child there.

They returned to Northern Ireland in 1969 and settled in Glengormley. Jim worked for Harland and Wolff shipbuilders until his retirement.

They have enjoyed many diverse activities and interests together over the 60 years they have been married.

Jim was a long-time member of Mallusk Angling Society and Louie was a founding member of the Glengormley Art Society at Glengormley High School. At 80 years of age, Louie continues to be an active member of the Knit and Natter group at Glengormley Library and Jim (81) can always be found pottering in his garden.