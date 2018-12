East Antrim Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson has welcomed a £50m Translink contract with train manufacturer CAF to deliver 21 new carriages for Northern Ireland.

Mr Dickson said: “I have been campaigning for years for additional carriages to be added to the network, so this announcement is very welcome. “Although we will not feel the benefits for a few years, I sincerely hope it will eventually help relieve the crowding that many constituents experience on their daily commutes on the Larne line.”