Disruption continuing on Larne to Belfast railway line

Train passengers are continuing to experience disruption on the Larne to Belfast railway line.

A Translink spokesperson said: “There is a tree down on the railway line near Whiteabbey.

“This is affecting services on the Larne and Derry~Londonderry lines.

“Trains are operating between Carrickfergus and Larne and between Antrim and Derry~Londonderry.

“Bus substitutions are operating between Carrickfergus and Lanyon Place and between Antrim and Lanyon Place stations.

“Train tickets will be honoured on scheduled bus services along the Shore Road.

“Crews are working to remove the obstruction.”