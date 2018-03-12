Diversions to be in place during repair work

A section of path in Newtownabbey is set to be repaired following coastal erosion.

Detailing the scheme, a spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said: “Ongoing engineering inspections are being conducted along the Loughshore path from Whiteabbey to Hazelbank. There are a number of localised points along this path where the underlying structure has been damaged by sea action.

“In the coming weeks there will be partial closure of paths at key points along this route to facilitate inspections and repairs.”

The spokesperson for the local authority added: “It is expected that these closures will mostly be limited to restricted path widths only, rather than full path closures. Short periods of path closures may be required to move materials and gain access for machinery.

“Where closures are required, every effort will be made to provide diversions close to the primary paths as well as advance notices placed on site and on social media.”