The PSNI is advising motorists that Doagh Road at Abbots Cross, Newtownabbey, has now reopened

It follows an earlier incident with a live power cable down.

Police closed the road to pedestrians and vehicles and Abbots Cross Primary School posted a Facebook notice asking parents to come to the back gate to collect children.

“All children must be collected to ensure they are kept away from the live cable on the Doagh Road,” the school stated.