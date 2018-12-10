Dog rescued after falling down manhole

Firefighters were tasked to the Antrim Road area of Newtownabbey on Friday afternoon to rescue a dog that had fallen down an uncovered manhole.

One appliance from Westland Fire Station attended the scene shortly after 3pm on December 7.

Detailing the incident, a Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called to an incident where a dog had fallen down an uncovered manhole and was trapped.

“Firefighters used specialist equipment to rescue the dog. The incident was dealt with at 3.38pm.”