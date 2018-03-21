Double success for Ballyclare schools

Ballyclare Secondary School and Ballyclare High have earned plaudits today following success in their respective rugby finals.

Ballyclare Secondary won the Danske Bank U16 High Schools’ Trophy thanks to a 37-19 win over The High School Ballynahinch at Kingspan Stadium this afternoon, while Ballyclare High School were crowned 2018 Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ Subsidiary Shield Champions after defeating Down High at Pirrie Park.

Congratulating the teams, South Antrim DUP MP, Paul Girvan said: “A very proud day for Ballyclare! Congratulations to Ballyclare High School on winning the Ulster Bank Schools’ Subsidiary Shield, and to Ballyclare Secondary School who won the Danske Bank U16 High Schools’ Trophy.”

Well-wishers have taken to social media to praise the teams following their wins.

Commenting on Twitter, one man said: “The future of rugby at Ballyclare RFC is looking good! Excellent work by the teachers and well done to the lads at Ballyclare Secondary School and Ballyclare High.”

Commenting on Facebook, a Ballyclare resident said: “Well done to both schools. The boys have done the town proud.”